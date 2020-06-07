Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's XOP Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2020 6:26pm   Comments
Share:

Carter Worth spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about the energy sector. He said that Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE) has rallied almost 100% and it's trading now close to a difficult level, where traders who lost money have a chance to get it back and they're likely to act.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSE: XOP) also rallied. It jumped around 115% from its lows and it's now trading against its down trend line. Worth thinks it's time to take profits in XOP, if you're long, or to sell it short, if you don't have a position in the name.

Mike Khouw suggested a bearish options trade in XOP. He wants to buy the July $60/$55 put spread for a total cost of $1.35. The trade breaks even at $58.65 or around 8% below the current stock price. It can maximally make a profit of $3.65, if the stock drops to $55 or lower at the July expiration.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLE + XOP)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's XLE Trade
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike KhouwSector ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com