Guy Adami Sees Gold Moving Higher

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2020 8:18pm   Comments
Guy Adami spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money" about price action in gold on Thursday.

The precious metal moved higher and Adami explained traders believe that gold should do well as the Federal Reserve balance sheet is expanding. He thinks gold wins in this environment and it's just starting.

Adami is optimistic as Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) bounced off $41-$42 level, while VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) and VANECK VECTORS/JR GOLD MINERS ETF (NYSE: GDXJ) moved sharply higher. He feels gold and mining stocks are going to continue its move higher.

If you are interested in gold, you can also check SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) as a way to get an exposure to gold.

