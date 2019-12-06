Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bill Baruch's XOP Option Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Bill Baruch's XOP Option Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Bill Baruch of Blueline Capital suggested investors should consider a risk reversal options strategy in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSE: XOP).

Baruch thinks the stock is going to reach a new low and he wants to sell the January $24/$22 call spread for 30 cents.

He will use the premium to finance the purchase of the January $19/$17 put spread. The trade is going to make money if the stock drops below $19. It can reach its maximal profit of $2 if the stock drops to $17 or lower.

Posted-In: Bill Baruch CNBC Options ActionSector ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOP)

Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 9
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Taiwan Semiconductor, Wendy's And More