Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Target, ETFs And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 16

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 11:32am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said he noticed put options buying in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI). He thinks the stock is going lower.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

See Also: Gold ETFs Are Still Worth It

Dan Nathan thinks that SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT) is the worst chart in the market. He is also not a buyer of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).

Guy Adami wants to buy Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) on lower input costs.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Karen FinermanSector ETFs Media ETFs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EMN + TGT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019
Cramer Blasts Macy's, But Doesn't Think It's In Trouble
Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print
FedEx Will End Ground Shipments Of Amazon Packages
Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More