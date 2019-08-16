Target, ETFs And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 16
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said he noticed put options buying in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI). He thinks the stock is going lower.
Karen Finerman is a buyer of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).
Dan Nathan thinks that SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT) is the worst chart in the market. He is also not a buyer of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF).
Guy Adami wants to buy Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) on lower input costs.
