On CNBC's "Options Action," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV). He noticed a lot of activity in the Sept. 17 calls at 35 cents to 40 cents. Najarian likes the risk-reward and he decided to get a long position. He expects that it could reach $19.

Najarian also noticed high options activity in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN). Around 11,000 contracts of the Sept. 16 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is going to be in the position for a month.