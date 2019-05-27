Dan Nathan spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about a bearish options trade in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB). He is bearish because the recent new home sales were bad, despite the decrease in interest rates. Its chart also looks bad as the stock failed to break above its 52-week high and it fell below its trend line.

To make a bearish bet, Nathan wants to buy the September 40/35 put spread for $1.25. The trade breaks even at $38.75 or 2.56 percent below the current stock price.