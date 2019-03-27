Market Overview

Kevin Kelly's Global X Robotics & Artfcl Intllgnc ETF Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2019 7:32am   Comments
Benchmark Investments' Kevin Kelly spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bearish options trade in Global X Robotics & Artfcl Intllgnc ETF (NASDAQ: BOTZ).

He said that the stock underperformed its competitor iShares Robotics and Artfcl Intlgc ETF (NYSE: IRBO) due to its exposure to industrials, Asia and Europe. Kelly wants to take a short position in the name by purchasing the June 20 put for $0.78. The trade breaks even at $19.22 or 3.90 percent below the closing price on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Kevin KellySector ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
