Kevin Kelly's Global X Robotics & Artfcl Intllgnc ETF Trade
Benchmark Investments' Kevin Kelly spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bearish options trade in Global X Robotics & Artfcl Intllgnc ETF (NASDAQ: BOTZ).
He said that the stock underperformed its competitor iShares Robotics and Artfcl Intlgc ETF (NYSE: IRBO) due to its exposure to industrials, Asia and Europe. Kelly wants to take a short position in the name by purchasing the June 20 put for $0.78. The trade breaks even at $19.22 or 3.90 percent below the closing price on Wednesday.
