Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In The Regional Banking ETF

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2018 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Related KRE
One Bank ETF Worth Depositing With
The One Regional Bank ETF Traders Should Like
Stock Investors Hide Behind the Volatility Mask (TalkMarkets)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about an unusually high options activity in SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSE: KRE). He said it traded well over two times its average daily put volume on Monday.

During the trading session, Khouw noticed a large trade in the name. There was a buyer of 14,200 contracts of the January 50/47 put spread for $1.02. The trade breaks even at $48.98 or 3.43 percent below the current market price. If the stock drops to $47 at the January expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $1.98.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionSector ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KRE)

One Bank ETF Worth Depositing With
The One Regional Bank ETF Traders Should Like
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FedEx, Twitter, SHY And XLU: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 11