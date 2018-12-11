On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about an unusually high options activity in SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSE: KRE). He said it traded well over two times its average daily put volume on Monday.

During the trading session, Khouw noticed a large trade in the name. There was a buyer of 14,200 contracts of the January 50/47 put spread for $1.02. The trade breaks even at $48.98 or 3.43 percent below the current market price. If the stock drops to $47 at the January expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $1.98.