SK Hynix Gets Dedicated Leveraged ETFs Ahead of High-Stakes AI Market Debut

SK Hynix is set to raise up to $29.4 billion through its Nasdaq ADR listing on July 10, potentially making it the largest ADR offering in history, surpassing Alibaba’s $21.8 billion record set in 2014.

Key features of the new ETFs:

SK Hynix is widely viewed as a key beneficiary of this bottleneck due to its leadership in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in AI accelerators.

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