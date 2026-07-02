SK Hynix Gets Dedicated Leveraged ETFs Ahead of High-Stakes AI Market Debut

SK Hynix is set to raise up to $29.4 billion through its Nasdaq ADR listing on July 10, potentially making it the largest ADR offering in history, surpassing Alibaba’s $21.8 billion record set in 2014.
Key features of the new ETFs:
SK Hynix is widely viewed as a key beneficiary of this bottleneck due to its leadership in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in AI accelerators.
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