Kurv Investment Management has launched a new actively managed fund designed to provide concentrated exposure to companies at the center of the global memory chip market.

As artificial intelligence-driven demand continues to reshape the semiconductor industry, Jurv’s new ETF targets manufacturers and suppliers of memory technologies that power AI workloads, including Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), Static Random Access Memory (SRAM), Flash Memory, RAM, and other emerging memory technologies.

According to Kurv, the Kurv Memory Select ETF (BATS:KMEM) focuses on companies that stand to benefit from persistent supply constraints and rising demand for AI infrastructure, rather than offering broad semiconductor exposure.

Key Features Of KMEM

Strategy: Actively managed ETF focused exclusively on the memory semiconductor industry.

Primary holdings: Targets the current “Big Three” memory manufacturers SK hynix, Samsung, and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) , along with other leading memory-chip companies.

Technology exposure: Invests across DRAM, SRAM, RAM, Flash Memory, and emerging memory technologies.

Investment thesis: Seeks to capitalize on AI-driven demand, persistent supply shortages, and continued innovation in memory chips.

Outlook: Kurv expects memory supply constraints to continue for the next three to four years, supporting long-term growth potential for the sector.

Howard Chan, founder and CEO of Kurv Investment Management, said memory chips have become the “backbone of the AI economy” as demand for faster computing and larger AI models continues to accelerate. He argued that demand is currently outpacing supply, creating a long-term investment opportunity in AI infrastructure.

Chan added that investors should prioritize “pure-play” exposure to memory manufacturers rather than companies with only indirect exposure to the theme. He also said Kurv expects the industry’s supply bottleneck to persist for another three to four years, noting that the ETF favors companies such as SK hynix, whose valuation remains relatively lower than some competitors despite the sector’s recent rally.

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