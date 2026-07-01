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Quantum Computing Concept: Revolutionizing Information Processing Through Quantum Mechanics.
July 1, 2026 1:02 PM 2 min read

Tradr Bets on Quantum Boom With 5 New 2X ETFs on Quantinuum, Ciena

Key features of the new ETF launches:

Tradr 2X Long QNT Daily ETF (BATS:QNTU): Seeks 200% of the daily performance of Quantinuum, expanding Tradr’s quantum computing offerings.

Tradr 2X Long TTMI Daily ETF (BATS:TTMX): Offers first-to-market 2X daily exposure to TTM Technologies, a manufacturer of advanced printed circuit boards and electronic components.

-Each of the five ETFs have an expense ratio of 1.49%.

Tradr currently manages approximately $10 billion in assets across 72 leveraged ETFs and says its products provide an alternative to using margin or navigating the complexities of options trading.

Photo: Shutterstock

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