Tradr Bets on Quantum Boom With 5 New 2X ETFs on Quantinuum, Ciena

Key features of the new ETF launches:

–Tradr 2X Long QNT Daily ETF (BATS:QNTU) : Seeks 200% of the daily performance of Quantinuum, expanding Tradr’s quantum computing offerings.

–Tradr 2X Long TTMI Daily ETF (BATS:TTMX) : Offers first-to-market 2X daily exposure to TTM Technologies, a manufacturer of advanced printed circuit boards and electronic components.

-Each of the five ETFs have an expense ratio of 1.49%.

Tradr currently manages approximately $10 billion in assets across 72 leveraged ETFs and says its products provide an alternative to using margin or navigating the complexities of options trading.

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