Tema Bets On AI's Next Bottlenecks With New Memory And Photonics ETFs

Tema President Steve Munroe said the funds combine the firm’s active management capabilities with SemiAnalysis’ specialized semiconductor research to offer institutional-quality exposure to AI infrastructure areas that remain overlooked by both broad technology and traditional semiconductor ETFs. Key highlights of the launches include: Photo: Jira Pliankharom on Shutterstock

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