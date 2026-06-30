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AI technology bubble concept Chip stock market crash artificial intelligence chip inside a bubble with financial stock market chart
June 30, 2026 1:59 PM 2 min read

Tema Bets On AI's Next Bottlenecks With New Memory And Photonics ETFs

Tema President Steve Munroe said the funds combine the firm’s active management capabilities with SemiAnalysis’ specialized semiconductor research to offer institutional-quality exposure to AI infrastructure areas that remain overlooked by both broad technology and traditional semiconductor ETFs.

Key highlights of the launches include:

Photo: Jira Pliankharom on Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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