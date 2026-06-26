Leverage Shares by Themes has expanded its lineup of single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The ETF, which began trading on Friday, is a tactical tool for active traders seeking to capitalize on Aehr’s short-term price movements.

Like other daily leveraged ETFs, AEHG resets its leverage every trading session and is intended for sophisticated investors who actively monitor their positions.

Key Features

Target exposure: 200% of the daily performance of Aehr Test Systems stock

200% of the daily performance of Aehr Test Systems stock Management fee: 0.99%

0.99% Investor focus: Designed for active traders and retail investors seeking amplified daily exposure to a single stock

Designed for active traders and retail investors seeking amplified daily exposure to a single stock Investment objective: Provide an efficient way to magnify daily gains and losses tied to Aehr Test Systems’ share price

Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer at Themes ETFs, said Aehr Test Systems is a key provider of semiconductor test and burn-in solutions serving rapidly growing markets such as AI infrastructure, electric vehicles, and advanced computing.

The launch of AEHG gives active traders a new way to seek amplified exposure to a company positioned at the center of several important technology trends, he added.

Aehr Test Systems develops semiconductor test and reliability solutions used in high-performance chips, silicon carbide devices, and AI-related applications. The launch of AEHG reflects continued demand for single-stock leveraged ETFs tied to companies exposed to long-term themes such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and next-generation computing.

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