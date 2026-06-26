Both funds began trading on Wednesday.

The launches come as investor appetite for actively managed bond ETFs continues to accelerate, with managers increasingly packaging established mutual fund strategies into ETF wrappers that offer greater tax efficiency, transparency, and intraday liquidity.

Key Features

Loomis Sayles said the new ETFs build on two flagship mutual fund strategies with approximately $25 billion in combined assets, extending the firm’s long-standing active fixed income expertise to ETF investors.

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