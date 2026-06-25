• Defiance US 100 Tech AI Moat ETF stock is holding steady today. Where is AIX stock headed?

The launch comes as investors increasingly look beyond headline AI winners and focus on which businesses stand to capture long-term value from the technology.

AIX seeks exposure to companies that the underlying index identifies as possessing durable “AI moats,” including proprietary data, embedded AI capabilities, advanced semiconductor technologies and critical infrastructure.

XIGV is built around the view that generative AI and AI agents could pressure traditional software business models by automating coding, workflows and features that have historically supported subscription revenues. Both funds currently have significant exposure to semiconductor companies, reflecting the industry’s central role in powering AI applications.

Key features of AIX

Key features of XIGV

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