AI Memory Boom Spurs Roundhill's Launch Of 2X Leveraged DRAM ETF

Roundhill Investments has launched a leveraged fund designed to deliver twice the daily performance of the Roundhill Memory ETF (NASDAQ:DRAM) .

The launch builds on the rapid rise of DRAM, a thematic ETF focused on global companies involved in memory technologies such as DRAM, NAND, and other storage solutions that have become increasingly critical to the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout.

Key Features of RAM

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