The actively managed ETF seeks total return consistent with current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade debt securities, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional cash and money market holdings in an uncertain rate environment.

The managers Nicholas Tripodes and Bradley Payne will actively adjust sector allocations, security selection, and interest-rate positioning as market conditions evolve. Federated Hermes said the strategy draws on its broader fixed-income platform, which managed $42.9 billion in short-duration fixed-income assets as of March 31 and seeks diversified sources of alpha rather than relying on a single market factor.

Key Features of FUSD

Federated Hermes brings significant scale and experience to the launch. The firm oversees more than $2.6 billion in ETF assets as of May 31, while its total assets under management stood at $907.1 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Drawing on more than 55 years of fixed-income investing experience, Federated Hermes said the new ETF is designed to provide investors with tactical flexibility, tax efficiency, transparency, liquidity, and the ease of use associated with the ETF structure.

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