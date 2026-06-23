Pacer ETFs and Barings have launched two actively managed fixed-income ETFs aimed at investors seeking higher income and diversification beyond traditional bond allocations.

The launch also deepens the strategic partnership between Pacer and Barings, combining Pacer’s ETF distribution network with Barings’ expertise in structured finance and global credit investing.

Key Features Of The New ETFs

Pacer Barings CLO Market Flex ETF (AAAP)

Pacer Barings Secured Credit Flex ETF (PBSC)

By The Numbers

Pacer ETFs manages 71 ETFs .

. The firm oversees more than $41 billion in assets under management as of May 31.

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