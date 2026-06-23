The launch comes amid heightened market volatility and growing debate over whether the AI-driven rally can continue after years of outperformance from the Magnificent Seven. Thornburg, which manages $60 billion in assets, said THOR is designed to generate income while maintaining exposure to long-term capital appreciation.

“THOR takes a valuation-sensitive approach that seeks to balance income generation, downside resilience, and long-term total return potential,” said Brian McMahon, Thornburg’s vice chairman, chief investment strategist, and portfolio manager.

What THOR Offers

The actively managed ETF:

Invests in dividend-paying global equities

Employs a flexible options strategy to enhance income

Seeks long-term capital appreciation alongside current income

Expands Thornburg’s rapidly growing ETF platform, which now oversees approximately $700 million in ETF assets

Builds on Thornburg’s more than three decades of experience investing in global equity markets

Rotation Away From Mega-Cap Tech

The launch coincides with a broader market shift that has seen investors reassess concentrated exposure to mega-cap technology stocks.

Rogers pointed to international equities and small-cap stocks as areas attracting fresh capital as investors search for opportunities beyond the dominant AI winners.

AI Buildout Still Has Years To Run

Despite the recent pullback in semiconductor stocks ahead of Micron’s earnings report, several portfolio managers remain constructive on the long-term AI theme.

Jay Woods, chief market strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, characterized the recent selloff as a “reversion to the mean” following a powerful rally. He expects Micron to deliver strong results but noted that the stock has historically struggled to sustain post-earnings gains despite reporting robust numbers.

Tengler has also maintained a long-standing preference for U.S. equities over China, noting that Chinese equities have largely stagnated since the global financial crisis while U.S. stocks have generated multi-fold returns. She attributed part of China’s relative weakness to declining exports to the U.S. and persistent tariff pressures, even as exports to Europe have increased.

On Micron, Tengler believes the company has evolved beyond a cyclical memory-chip manufacturer into a critical supplier of AI infrastructure. She cited ongoing memory shortages, rising AI-related demand, and increasing memory requirements in advanced AI systems as factors that could support pricing power and profitability for years.

For income-focused investors looking to maintain exposure to global equities while navigating an increasingly volatile and AI-driven market, THOR arrives at a time when diversification and active management are back in focus.

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