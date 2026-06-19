Global asset manager Franklin Templeton has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch two ETFs that would automatically reinvest stock dividends into Bitcoin, marking another step in the rapidly evolving crypto ETF market. Key features of the proposed ETFs: The filing comes as issuers race to introduce differentiated crypto products following the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards for crypto-linked funds in late 2025. Industry observers expect the pace of launches to accelerate further. Back in December last year, asset manager Bitwise had projected that more than 100 crypto ETFs could debut in 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

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