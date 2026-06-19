Harbor Joins Active Commodity ETF Race As Inflation-Hedge Demand Grows

Key features of Harbor Active Commodity ETF (ACOM):

The broader commodity ETF market has delivered strong returns in 2026, reflecting growing investor demand for inflation hedges and active management. The HGER ETF evaluates opportunities based on factors such as scarcity, debasement, and correlation with inflation. The fund has returned 21% year to date while attracting around $1.6 billion in inflows, according to ETFDb.

Commodity markets have experienced sharp swings this year, with oil prices retreating after surging in April and May, while gold has fallen back toward levels seen at the start of 2026. Against this backdrop, Harbor is positioning ACOM as a tool for investors seeking active commodity exposure capable of adapting to rapidly changing market conditions.

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