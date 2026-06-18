The ETF is the first U.S.-listed fund focused on capturing the complete upstream and downstream value chain tied to Nvidia’s ecosystem through a single fund.

• Where are NVPS shares going?

Key Features of NVPS

While many AI-focused funds hold broad technology portfolios with only indirect exposure to artificial intelligence themes, and leveraged single-stock Nvidia products carry elevated risk, NVPS aims to offer a more focused, rules-based alternative.

“We built NVPS around a simple idea: own the ecosystem behind the theme, without dilution from unrelated holdings,” said Joseph DeYonker, founder of PurePlay ETFs.

He added that the fund is designed to give investors exposure to the network of companies supporting AI development, from semiconductor materials and manufacturing to data center infrastructure and connectivity.

NVPS is the inaugural ETF from PurePlay ETFs.

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