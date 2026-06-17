Research from the firm’s Portfolio Construction Team indicates that adding international equities to a traditional stock-and-bond portfolio may enhance risk-adjusted returns. The launch aligns with the firm’s strategy of converting popular investment approaches into ETF vehicles that offer tax efficiency, transparency, liquidity and ease of use. Key features of the Federated Hermes International Leaders ETF: Photo: Shutterstock

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