The ETF is the latest addition to Kurv’s growing lineup of single-stock enhanced income strategies, which package high-profile companies into income-generating ETF structures. According to Kurv, the fund is aimed at investors seeking participation in SpaceX’s long-term growth story while potentially benefiting from volatility-driven income generation.

Key features of XSHP

The launch follows a slew of 2x leveraged SpaceX ETFs that were launched right after the mega IPO.

Howard Chan, founder and chief executive officer of Kurv Investment Management, said that rising demand for launch services, satellite connectivity, and broader space infrastructure is creating significant opportunities within the emerging space economy.

Chan noted that predicting the direction of a newly listed stock can be difficult, particularly during periods of heightened volatility. “Investors can potentially benefit from harvesting volatility premium without necessarily needing to forecast stock prices,” he said.

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