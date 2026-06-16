AI Investing Trend Reaches ETF Market

The acronym is positioned as a successor to the Magnificent Seven, grouping companies that investors view as the leading beneficiaries of the AI boom.

Different Approaches To The AI Trade

According to the filing, the Yorkville America MANGO Plus ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities linked to companies within the MANGOS universe and a broader group of AI beneficiaries that it calls the “Parabolic 7.”

Yorkville also filed for a MANGO Plus Premium Equity Income ETF, which would employ an options strategy designed to generate income while maintaining exposure to the underlying AI-focused portfolio.

The Corgi MANGOS ETF will invest at least 80% of its assets in six specific MANGOS companies, rather than the broader AI beneficiaries.

Proposed Funds Could Launch This Summer

If approved, the proposed funds could begin trading as early as August under SEC timelines, giving investors another way to bet on what Wall Street believes is the next generation of AI market leaders.

Price Action: SpaceX closed 4.83% higher on Tuesday at $201.80, and gained a further 2.06% in extended trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show SPCX stock has a positive price trend across the short, medium and long-term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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