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SpaceX starships in launch position
June 15, 2026 9:02 AM 2 min read

SpaceX ETF Race Heats Up, Direxion Among First To Roll Out 2X Bull Fund

The ETF began trading one business day after SpaceX did, in what Direxion described as the largest initial public offering in market history. The new fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, equal to 200% of the daily performance of SpaceX shares, giving traders a leveraged vehicle to express short-term bullish views on the company.

Key Features Of LOFF

Objective: Seeks 200% of the daily performance of SpaceX, before fees and expenses

Structure: Single-stock leveraged ETF

Underlying Stock: SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX)

Target Investors: Active traders seeking short-term leveraged exposure to SpaceX shares

Direxion said the launch further strengthens its position in the growing single-stock ETF market, where it is already the largest issuer in the United States.

“Few companies have been tracked as fervently as SpaceX,” said Mo Sparks, Chief Product Officer of Direxion. “With LOFF, active traders can act on that conviction from the start of public trading.”

The launch comes as investor interest in single-stock leveraged ETFs continues to expand, particularly around high-profile technology and growth companies. By introducing a leveraged SpaceX product immediately after the company’s market debut, Direxion is targeting traders seeking amplified exposure to one of the most closely watched stocks in the market.

Other Similar ETFs In The Lineup

ProShares is also set to launch the ProShares Ultra SpaceX ETF (SPCF). The fund would seek to provide 2x the daily return of SpaceX stock and would join ProShares' growing lineup of single-stock leveraged ETFs. The firm says the product is intended for investors seeking amplified exposure to SpaceX without using margin.

GraniteShares is taking a similar route with the GraniteShares 2x Long SpaceX Daily ETF (SPAL), extending its existing lineup of leveraged single-stock products focused on high-profile growth companies.

Meanwhile, REX Shares and Leverage Shares have both plan to offer SpaceX-linked leveraged exposure.

Photo: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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