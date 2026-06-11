Key Features of SGVA and the Accumulator Series
The launch marks a new direction for the $19 billion fixed-income manager, which says many investors seeking Treasury exposure are primarily focused on total return rather than periodic income payments.
According to F/m CEO Alexander Morris, the Accumulator structure aims to improve compounding efficiency. How? By keeping investment gains inside the ETF. SGVA is the first product in a broader planned lineup. It will eventually target additional income-oriented asset classes using the same framework.
"The goal is simple: deliver the asset class exposure cleanly and let compounding do the rest," said Peter Baden, portfolio manager of the SGVA ETF.
Photo: Jason Raff on Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.