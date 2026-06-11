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United States Treasury check with US currency. Illustrates IRS tax refund or coronavirus economic impact stimulus payments to taxpayers affected by the pandemic.
June 11, 2026 5:18 PM 2 min read

Forget Dividends: F/m's New Treasury ETF Keeps Returns Compounding Inside the Fund

Key Features of SGVA and the Accumulator Series

The launch marks a new direction for the $19 billion fixed-income manager, which says many investors seeking Treasury exposure are primarily focused on total return rather than periodic income payments.

According to F/m CEO Alexander Morris, the Accumulator structure aims to improve compounding efficiency. How? By keeping investment gains inside the ETF. SGVA is the first product in a broader planned lineup. It will eventually target additional income-oriented asset classes using the same framework.

"The goal is simple: deliver the asset class exposure cleanly and let compounding do the rest," said Peter Baden, portfolio manager of the SGVA ETF.

Photo: Jason Raff on Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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