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A man forming the acronym ETF for Exchange Traded Fund with wooden dice that are stacked on top of a calculator. A money symbol in the composition.
May 22, 2026 3:06 PM 2 min read

AI, Aerospace And Genomics? Polen Capital Bets Big With New Active Growth ETFs

Investment manager Polen Capital launched two actively managed growth ETFs earlier this week, aiming to give financial advisors broader access to innovation-focused investment strategies as demand for active funds continues to surge.

Laura Graff, head of product strategy at Polen, said advisors are increasingly seeking tax-efficient ways to access differentiated active strategies. The ETFs are managed by Drew Cupps, head of Polen's 5Perspectives Growth Team, formerly known as the firm's Small Caps Growth team, following a rebranding earlier this year to better reflect its broader investment philosophy.

The launch comes as active ETFs continue to capture record inflows globally. Goldman Sachs data released earlier this year showed that active ETF inflows, as a share of the overall ETF market, have doubled since 2022, with global active ETF assets surpassing $1.8 trillion. Morningstar data also showed nearly 1,000 active ETFs launched last year, compared with 584 launches a year earlier.

Key features of the new ETFs:

Photo: Shutterstock

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