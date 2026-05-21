AST SpaceMobile Rally Gains Momentum With Defiance's New 2X Leveraged Fund

AST SpaceMobile is developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones directly to satellites without requiring specialized hardware — a technology that could reshape connectivity across telecom, aviation, and defense markets.

The Midland, Texas-based company has increasingly drawn investor attention as the race to build satellite-powered communication networks intensifies alongside rising interest in the broader space economy.

Key Features Of ASTY

ASTS’ shares have surged in recent months amid optimism around its satellite-to-cellular broadband ambitions and upcoming commercial milestones. The stock was up 7.4% Thursday, at the time of publishing.

ASTY joins a growing lineup of high-volatility thematic ETFs targeting companies linked to AI, semiconductors, and next-generation connectivity.

Photo: Shutterstock