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AST SpaceMobile Logo On Smartphone And Monitor With Satellite Communications Stock Chart
May 21, 2026 4:14 PM 3 min read

Lumentum, AST SpaceMobile Stocks Get Their 2X Funds As Traders Chase AI And Space Plays

Key features of the newly launched ETFs:

Lumentum manufactures optical chips, components, modules and subsystems used in cloud data centers, AI/ML infrastructure and networking equipment.

The company also supplies lasers used in semiconductor, display, EV and battery manufacturing markets.

REX and Tuttle noted that investing in the funds is not equivalent to investing directly in ASTS or LITE shares.

Why ASTS And LITE Matter

Bottom Line

The launches arrive as investor appetite for leveraged and thematic ETFs continues to climb, particularly around AI infrastructure and next-generation connectivity plays. REX and Tuttle said the products are aimed at traders seeking amplified exposure to two closely watched technology themes: satellite-based mobile broadband and the optical backbone supporting AI and cloud computing demand.

The rollout further expands the T-REX ETF suite, which now includes more than 40 leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs, including products tied to Robinhood Markets Inc, Nvidia Corp and Tesla, Inc.

Photo: Shutterstock

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