PGIM has expanded its actively managed ETF lineup with the launch of a diversified U.S. equity fund.

The actively managed fund, PGIM Jennison U.S. Core Equity ETF (BATS:PJUS) , offers broad U.S. market exposure through a cost-efficient ETF structure.

Jennison Associates, PGIM's fundamental equity and fixed income investment arm, is the subadvisor.

Key Features of PJUS

The launch comes as actively managed ETFs continue to gain traction among investors seeking lower-cost, tax-efficient alternatives to mutual funds without giving up professional stock selection.

Stuart Parker, Head of Global Wealth at PGIM, said expanding the firm's active ETF lineup remains a strategic priority as investor demand for "high-quality, actively managed strategies in an ETF wrapper continues to grow."

Jennison manages approximately $190 billion in client assets and brings a research-driven, bottom-up investment process to the new ETF. Ken Moore, head of Jennison, said the strategy applies the firm's long-standing security-selection discipline to a benchmark-aware core equity portfolio backed by a team of more than 50 investment professionals.

According to Morningstar Direct data, actively managed ETFs have rapidly gained market share, accumulating more than $1.7 trillion in assets and attracting $459 billion in net inflows in 2025 alone, representing 31% of total ETF flows despite accounting for just 10% of overall ETF assets.

The segment has expanded at a compound annual growth rate of more than 59% over the past three years—nearly double the broader ETF industry's pace. Active ETF launches also hit a record in 2025, with 962 new funds entering the market, marking the first time active ETFs outnumbered passive ETFs, a trend expected to continue into 2026, per an American Century Investments report.