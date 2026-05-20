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Shanghai,China-Nov.22nd 2025: AMD company brand logo close up
May 20, 2026 6:02 AM 3 min read

Tuttle Capital Files For 'Magnificent 10' ETF As AI Trade Expands Beyond Mag 7

Tuttle Capital is seeking to widen the most crowded corner of the U. S. equity ETF market, filing to launch a Tuttle Capital Magnificent 10 ETF that would bundle the mega-cap tech winners with three additional high-profile names in semiconductors and AI-adjacent software.

While the ticker has not yet been disclosed, the fund will come with an expense ratio of 0.50%, according to the filing.

What's Inside Magnificent 10 ETF  

The filing stated that the proposed ETF will be actively managed, and all 10 stocks will be equally weighted at each rebalance.  

Mag 7 Becomes Most Crowded Trade

BlackRock highlighted growing concerns about market concentration as a group of seven stocks accounts for approximately 55% and 37% of total expected earnings growth for the S&P 500 this quarter and year, respectively.

ETF Competition Intensifies

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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