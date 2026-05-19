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New York City, New York - July 14 2025: Palantir Data Analytics Platform Logo On Mobile And Computer Screens
May 19, 2026 4:38 PM 2 min read

Palantir, Robinhood Power GraniteShares' New Yield-Focused ETFs With Monthly Payouts

GraniteShares has expanded its lineup of structured-income ETFs.

The issuer is leaning further into the booming demand for income-generating ETF strategies built around volatile single stocks that have become favorites among retail traders.

Key Features Of New ETF

"Palantir and Robinhood are two of the market's most actively traded retail-driven growth stocks, with volatility profiles that may be well suited for autocallable strategies," said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. He added that the firm aims to expand access to "institutional-style structured outcome strategies" through the ETF wrapper.

Photo: Shutterstock

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