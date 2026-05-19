The ETF seeks total return through exposure to sub-investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities, blending traditional junk bond allocations with alternative credit exposure through collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs. SEI said the strategy leverages more than 20 years of CLO management experience alongside its manager-research platform to source differentiated credit strategies across multiple market cycles.

"Reorganizing this long-standing mutual fund into an ETF is a natural next step in evolving our investment platform," said Robert Hum, Head of Investment Product Development and Activation at SEI. Hum added that the ETF structure offers investors "a more efficient and transparent way to access specialized credit markets."

Key features of the ETF include:

The launch expands SEI's footprint in the rapidly growing active fixed income ETF market, where issuers are increasingly packaging institutional-style credit strategies into exchange-traded products. As of March 31, SEI said it manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets.

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