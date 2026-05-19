• What should traders watch with DRAM?

The filing comes just days after Themes ETF Trust submitted paperwork for the Leverage Shares 2X Long Memory Daily ETF, designed to deliver twice the daily performance of the DRAM ETF.

The underlying DRAM ETF has become one of 2026's hottest launches, soaring almost 80% since debuting in April and rapidly amassing roughly $6.25 billion in assets under management as investors pile into AI infrastructure plays.

Unlike broad semiconductor ETFs, DRAM is narrowly focused on companies tied to high-bandwidth memory, DRAM chips, NAND flash storage, SSDs and related technologies, increasingly viewed as the "picks and shovels" of the AI boom.

AI's New Bottleneck Trade

Top holdings in the ETF include:

The AI infrastructure race has dramatically reshaped sentiment around memory stocks, once viewed as among the semiconductor industry's most cyclical segments. Training and inference workloads for large AI models require enormous bandwidth and storage capacity, turning memory chips into a critical supply bottleneck.

That demand shock has triggered eye-popping rallies across the sector.

SanDisk shares have surged roughly 384% this year, while Micron has climbed more than 116%. Seagate has jumped nearly 158% as hyperscalers continue ramping AI data-center spending.

Industry pricing trends have added further fuel. Memory-chip prices reportedly climbed between 80% and 90% during the first quarter as demand overwhelmed production capacity. The pricing boom has translated into blockbuster earnings growth across the industry.

From Leveraged ETFs To Structured Products

The proposed GraniteShares autocallable ETF suggests issuers now believe investor appetite extends beyond traditional ETF wrappers into structured-income and derivatives-based strategies.

Autocallable products typically use options-linked structures that can generate enhanced income or capped upside under specific market conditions, but they also introduce additional complexity and downside risks. Combined with an already volatile thematic ETF, the filing underscores how aggressively firms are trying to capitalize on the AI-memory frenzy.

At the same time, warnings about overheating are growing louder.

Still, the rapid progression from niche thematic ETF to leveraged funds and now autocallable products highlights one thing clearly: everybody on Wall Street wants a piece of DRAM.

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