GraniteShares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch three new leveraged single-stock ETFs tied to high-volatility themes spanning nuclear energy, AI infrastructure and biotech.

• What’s going on with XE stock today?

The filing introduces the GraniteShares 2x Long XE Daily ETF, GraniteShares 2x Long MAIR Daily ETF and GraniteShares 2x Long RVMD Daily ETF, each designed to deliver 200% of the daily performance of their respective underlying stocks.

The filing highlights how issuers continue expanding beyond leveraged funds tied to mega-cap names such as Nvidia and Tesla, moving deeper into speculative and momentum-driven corners of the market.

GraniteShares also emphasized that the products are intended primarily for sophisticated investors and active traders capable of monitoring positions daily, underscoring the growing risks associated with leveraged single-stock products as retail demand for high-beta trades remains elevated.

Key Features Of The Proposed ETFs

• Each fund seeks to provide 200% of the DAILY performance of its underlying stock.

• GraniteShares said the funds may use:

Swaps

Deep in-the-money call options

FLEX options

Synthetic forwards

Firect stock holdings

•The issuer indicated swaps would likely serve as the primary mechanism for obtaining leveraged exposure.

• The filing says the funds are designed for active traders and investors who can monitor positions daily.

Ticker symbols have not been disclosed yet.

These ETFs arrive as markets lean harder into AI infrastructure expansion, nuclear power revival and biotech momentum trades, with data center energy demand and next-gen chip buildouts driving renewed interest in high-volatility thematic baskets. Leveraged single-stock products have also seen rising traction as traders increasingly rotate into "high-beta" expressions of structural themes rather than broad index exposure.

Photo: Shutterstock