Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
ETF Exchange-traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.
May 18, 2026 4:17 PM 2 min read

You Shouldn't Bet Everything On Big Tech. Check This New SMID-Cap ETF For Alpha Instead

Newly launched investment firm CresAlta Investment Management has entered the ETF market with two actively managed funds aimed at long-term wealth creation and portfolio diversification as investors grapple with growing concentration in mega-cap equities.

Key features of the ETFs include:

The launch comes as active managers increasingly pitch differentiated strategies to investors seeking diversification beyond dominant mega-cap technology names. CresAlta said it plans to expand its ETF lineup further as it builds out its platform for advisors, family offices and individual investors.

Photo: FAMILY STOCK on Shutterstock.com

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Posted In:
New ETFsETFs
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved