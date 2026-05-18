Newly launched investment firm CresAlta Investment Management has entered the ETF market with two actively managed funds aimed at long-term wealth creation and portfolio diversification as investors grapple with growing concentration in mega-cap equities. Key features of the ETFs include: The launch comes as active managers increasingly pitch differentiated strategies to investors seeking diversification beyond dominant mega-cap technology names. CresAlta said it plans to expand its ETF lineup further as it builds out its platform for advisors, family offices and individual investors. Photo: FAMILY STOCK on Shutterstock.com

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