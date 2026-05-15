The launch comes as investor demand for high-income option-based ETFs continues to accelerate, particularly around volatile mega-cap technology names linked to AI and electric vehicles. Unlike many existing covered-call single-stock products that cap upside participation more aggressively, xETFs said its Daily Income suite aims to preserve a larger share of equity returns while still generating income through daily call-option writing.

"For investors interested in maintaining exposure to the return of these iconic stocks while also accessing potentially significant ongoing income, NYYY and TYYY are two very compelling additions to the ETF landscape," said Johnny Wu, co-founder and CEO of xETFs.

Key Features Of The New ETFs

xETFs plans a broader multi-phase rollout focused on institutional-style ETF strategies for retail investors.

Image created using artificial intelligence via DALL-E.