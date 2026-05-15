ProShares is looking to expand its lineup of thematic leveraged ETFs with a new product tied to the fast-growing artificial intelligence infrastructure trade.

The ETF issuer filed for the proposed ProShares Ultra AI Computing Power ETF, which is designed to provide leveraged exposure to companies benefiting from rising demand for AI chips, cloud infrastructure, high-performance computing and data-center expansion.

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While the filing does not yet disclose a ticker, benchmark index or complete holdings list, ProShares' "Ultra" branding typically refers to funds targeting 2x daily returns of an underlying index. The prospectus also references "Understanding the Risks and Long-Term Performance of a 2x Daily Objective Fund," suggesting the ETF will operate as a leveraged daily-reset product.

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, shared the news of the filing in a post on X, calling the ETF “intriguing.”

AI Infrastructure Is Becoming The Market's Hottest Theme

The filing comes as investors increasingly shift focus from consumer-facing AI applications toward the infrastructure powering the broader AI ecosystem.

Companies tied to GPUs, semiconductors, networking equipment, cloud computing and data center power systems have become some of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI spending surge in the U.S. market. Firms such as Nvidia and Broadcom have seen heightened investor interest as hyperscalers ramp up AI-related capital expenditures.

Major technology firms are also pouring billions into AI infrastructure expansion. Amazon is reportedly expected to spend nearly $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, with a significant portion directed toward AI and cloud infrastructure investments.

Now, ProShares is looking to capitalize on the first, as well as the second, wave of AI adoption with its new ETF, which is promising.

ETF Issuers Are Racing To Capture AI Demand

The proposed fund also highlights the intensifying competition among ETF issuers to launch increasingly niche AI-focused investment products.

Over the past year, the market has seen launches tied to AI robotics, humanoid automation, semiconductor ecosystems, cloud computing and AI-powered industrial systems. Leveraged and options-based AI products have also gained traction as traders seek amplified exposure to one of the market's strongest momentum themes