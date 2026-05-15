Hyperliquid ETF Race Heats Up As Bitwise Launches Staking-Powered BHYP Fund

Key features of the Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF (BHYP):
- Spot exposure to Hyperliquid's HYPE token
- First U.S. Hyperliquid ETF with in-house staking integration
- Sponsor fee of 0.34%
- Fee waived to 0% for the first month on the fund's first $500 million in assets
- Managed staking through Bitwise Onchain Solutions
Hyperliquid, a Layer 1 blockchain focused on decentralized derivatives trading, has rapidly emerged as one of crypto's fastest-growing ecosystems. According to Bitwise, the network processed $2.9 trillion in trading volume in 2025, up more than 400% year over year, while capturing roughly 60% of global on-chain derivatives open interest.
The platform, best known for its perpetual futures exchange, can reportedly process about 200,000 orders per second and has expanded into spot trading, lending, borrowing and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts through HyperEVM. Its native token, HYPE, has climbed into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, exceeding $11 billion.
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