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Chips, semiconductor shutterstock_2198551397
May 13, 2026 3:14 PM 3 min read

Seagate, SanDisk Stocks Get 2X ETF Boost As Themes Expands Leveraged AI Trade With 9 Funds

Leverage Shares by Themes ETFs have launched nine new 2X leveraged single-stock ETFs, giving active traders amplified exposure to a mix of semiconductor, AI infrastructure, networking, and industrial companies. The new funds began trading on Tuesday and are designed to deliver 200% of the daily performance of their underlying stocks.

Paul Marino, chief revenue officer at Themes ETFs, said the new products are aimed at expanding access to "high-conviction, single-stock trading strategies" while offering traders "precise, capital-efficient tools" to engage with companies driving innovation across multiple sectors.

Key Highlights

  • Funds seek to deliver 200% of the daily performance of the underlying stocks
  • Focus areas include semiconductors, AI infrastructure, networking, and industrial technology
  • Products target active traders seeking amplified short-term exposure
  • Management fee set at 0.75%

New ETFs Launched

Photo: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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