Seagate, SanDisk Stocks Get 2X ETF Boost As Themes Expands Leveraged AI Trade With 9 Funds

Leverage Shares by Themes ETFs have launched nine new 2X leveraged single-stock ETFs, giving active traders amplified exposure to a mix of semiconductor, AI infrastructure, networking, and industrial companies. The new funds began trading on Tuesday and are designed to deliver 200% of the daily performance of their underlying stocks.

Paul Marino, chief revenue officer at Themes ETFs, said the new products are aimed at expanding access to "high-conviction, single-stock trading strategies" while offering traders "precise, capital-efficient tools" to engage with companies driving innovation across multiple sectors.

Key Highlights

Funds seek to deliver 200% of the daily performance of the underlying stocks

Focus areas include semiconductors, AI infrastructure, networking, and industrial technology

Products target active traders seeking amplified short-term exposure

Management fee set at 0.75%

New ETFs Launched

Photo: Shutterstock