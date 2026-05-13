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May 13, 2026 2:43 PM 1 min read

Global Small-Cap Stocks Enter ETF Spotlight With NYLI's New Launch

The fund will be managed by New York Life Investment Management. According to the firm, the ETF uses a four-stage investment framework that combines macroeconomic analysis, regional and sector positioning, bottom-up stock selection, and risk-aware portfolio construction.

Key Features of NISM

The launch arrives amid growing investor interest in international equities as valuations in U.S. mega-cap technology stocks remain elevated. New York Life Investment Management said the strategy builds on Ausbil's established global small-cap investing platform, which focuses on identifying companies with underappreciated earnings growth potential and attractive valuations.

Kirk Lehneis, head of U.S. Retail at New York Life Investment Management, said international small- and mid-cap equities may offer compelling long-term opportunities for investors seeking diversification beyond both U.S. stocks and large-cap names.

Photo: Shutterstock

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