21Shares Bets Big On Hyperliquid With New Crypto ETFs Amid DeFi Boom

Crypto ETF issuer 21Shares has rolled out two new ETFs tied to Hyperliquid's HYPE token, marking the first U.S.-listed ETFs designed to track the rapidly growing decentralized trading ecosystem.

Key Features Of The New Hyperliquid ETFs

The launch comes as Hyperliquid gains traction in decentralized finance, with the platform now accounting for more than 50% of decentralized perpetual futures open interest and roughly $8 billion in daily trading volume, according to the company.

21Shares said the move reflects rising investor demand for regulated products tied to on-chain trading infrastructure as crypto markets continue expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum-focused strategies.

Andres Valencia, EVP of Investment Management at 21Shares, said Hyperliquid has evolved into a "global liquidity hub for decentralized derivatives," citing more than $4 trillion in cumulative trading volume since inception.

The firm added that the protocol's architecture operates fully on-chain using a real-time order book system without relying on external oracles — a structure that has increasingly attracted institutional and retail attention in the DeFi space.

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