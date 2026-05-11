AI Gold Rush Meets Rare Earth Demand In WisdomTree's New ETF Launch

The fund, launched last week, expands the asset manager's lineup of capital-efficient thematic strategies. WDIG combines exposure to commodity futures and global mining equities tied to strategic metals and rare earth supply chains, areas increasingly viewed as economically and geopolitically important as governments and industries race to secure access to key materials.

Key Features Of WDIG

The ETF arrives amid surging investor interest in commodities linked to AI data centers, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and autonomous technologies — all of which rely heavily on metals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, silver, and rare earth elements.

According to Christopher Gannatti, Global Head of Research at WisdomTree, the strategy is designed to capture both rising commodity demand and tightening global supply dynamics. Unlike traditional mining ETFs, WDIG blends metals futures exposure with equities in mining companies, creating what WisdomTree describes as a "capital-efficient" structure aimed at offering diversified exposure across the strategic metals ecosystem.

The launch also comes as global supply chain concerns and geopolitical tensions continue to elevate critical minerals from industrial inputs to strategic national assets.

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