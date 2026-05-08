Pacer ETFs has launched two new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ETFs aimed at helping investors identify stocks with the strongest projected excess return potential using machine learning models.
• Pacer S&P 500 3AI Top 100 ETF stock is challenging resistance. Why did PSAI hit a new high?
The ETFs arrive as investor demand for AI-powered investing tools continues to grow beyond traditional passive index strategies and factor-based products. PSAI focuses on 100 companies from the S&P 500 with the highest AI-generated alpha forecasts, while WDAI expands the strategy globally by selecting 300 stocks from developed markets within the S&P World Index.
The indices use proprietary 3AI Alpha Intelligence Scores that analyze company fundamentals, market trends and macroeconomic signals to forecast potential 12-month outperformance.
Key features of the new ETFs:
Sean O'Hara, president of Pacer ETF Distributors, said investors are increasingly seeking return opportunities beyond "traditional beta and static factor strategies." He added that combining S&P DJI's indexing framework with AI-generated forecasts could offer a differentiated approach to portfolio construction.
Rupert Watts, head of Factors and Dividends at S&P Dow Jones Indices, described the benchmarks as "AI-enhanced" indices designed to identify companies with the highest expected excess returns while maintaining transparency and governance standards.
Photo: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.