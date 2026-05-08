Pacer ETFs has launched two new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ETFs aimed at helping investors identify stocks with the strongest projected excess return potential using machine learning models.

• Pacer S&P 500 3AI Top 100 ETF stock is challenging resistance. Why did PSAI hit a new high?

The ETFs arrive as investor demand for AI-powered investing tools continues to grow beyond traditional passive index strategies and factor-based products. PSAI focuses on 100 companies from the S&P 500 with the highest AI-generated alpha forecasts, while WDAI expands the strategy globally by selecting 300 stocks from developed markets within the S&P World Index.

The indices use proprietary 3AI Alpha Intelligence Scores that analyze company fundamentals, market trends and macroeconomic signals to forecast potential 12-month outperformance.

Key features of the new ETFs:

Sean O'Hara, president of Pacer ETF Distributors, said investors are increasingly seeking return opportunities beyond "traditional beta and static factor strategies." He added that combining S&P DJI's indexing framework with AI-generated forecasts could offer a differentiated approach to portfolio construction.

Rupert Watts, head of Factors and Dividends at S&P Dow Jones Indices, described the benchmarks as "AI-enhanced" indices designed to identify companies with the highest expected excess returns while maintaining transparency and governance standards.

Photo: Shutterstock