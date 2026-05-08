The launch underscores accelerating efforts to bridge traditional finance with decentralized systems. According to 21shares EVP of Investment Management Andres Valencia, the Canton Network is gaining traction due to its focus on privacy-preserving infrastructure for capital markets.

Valencia noted that participation by major financial and technology institutions signals the potential to reshape how global data and capital move. "With TCAN, we are providing institutional-grade access to this transformation," he said, highlighting 21shares' eight-year track record in crypto investment products.

Digital Asset Global Head of RWA Georg Schneider added that the network enables institutions to coordinate financial workflows without sacrificing privacy, control, or compliance, making it suitable for regulated markets.

Photo: Shutterstock