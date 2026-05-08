VanEck launched a new ETF that provides investors with targeted exposure to companies driving the space economy as it shifts from government-led exploration to private-sector commercialization.

To ensure a pure-play focus, companies must derive at least 50% of revenue from space-related activities. The index uses a modified float-adjusted market capitalization methodology, applies single-stock caps to limit concentration risk, and is reconstituted quarterly to reflect sector evolution.

Pure-play space exposure via Nasdaq-listed WARP ETF

Tracks MarketVector Space Index (MVWARP) across satellite, launch, data firms

Requires 50%+ revenue from space activities

Modified float-adjusted market cap weighting with single-stock caps

Quarterly reconstitution aligns with evolving space economy

Exposure to satellites, defense and AI Earth observation

The firm emphasized that the global space economy is a $600-billion market. It could triple by 2035, according to McKinsey data, due to tailwinds across launch services, satellite infrastructure and space data.

Falling launch costs driven by reusable rockets are reshaping access to orbit, while demand for satellite connectivity persists, as around 2.2 billion people still lack reliable broadband access, per ITU Council data.

Governments are also treating space as a strategic domain, driving defense spending, while artificial intelligence is accelerating Earth observation and unlocking data-driven revenue opportunities.

Nick Frasse, Product Manager at VanEck, said space is emerging as a distinct investable theme supported by rapid economic change, while Ed Lopez, Head of Product, noted that WARP extends the firm's approach of offering targeted exposure to long-term trends. VanEck added the ETF builds on its thematic lineup spanning semiconductors, robotics and healthcare innovation.

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