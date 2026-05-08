Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
S&P 500
May 8, 2026 11:22 AM 2 min read

Forget Dividends: This New S&P 500 ETF Bets On Aggressive Buybacks

The actively evolving buyback theme has gained traction as companies increasingly use repurchases to boost earnings per share and return excess cash to investors. BUYB seeks to track the S&P 500 Buyback Aristocrats Index, which includes only firms from the S&P 500 that have maintained a decade-long buyback streak.

According to the issuer, just 64 companies, roughly 13% of the index, currently qualify, highlighting how rare sustained repurchase discipline remains.

Key Features Of BUYB ETF

  • Tracks the S&P 500 Buyback Aristocrats Index
  • Invests only in companies with 10 consecutive years of share reductions
  • Focuses on long-term buyback consistency rather than short-term activity
  • Holdings span sectors including industrials, financials, and consumer discretionary
  • Designed to target companies with disciplined capital allocation and shareholder-return strategies

ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir said companies that consistently buy back shares often demonstrate "disciplined capital management, strong fundamentals, and a shareholder-focused approach." Unlike many existing buyback ETFs that focus on recent or high-volume repurchase activity, BUYB emphasizes persistence and long-term capital return strategies.

The launch also expands the growing "Aristocrats" ETF category, best known for dividend-focused strategies. S&P Dow Jones Indices Chief Product Officer Cameron Drinkwater described the benchmark as "a new generation of buyback strategies" centered on durable shareholder return policies.

Photo: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved