The actively evolving buyback theme has gained traction as companies increasingly use repurchases to boost earnings per share and return excess cash to investors. BUYB seeks to track the S&P 500 Buyback Aristocrats Index, which includes only firms from the S&P 500 that have maintained a decade-long buyback streak.

According to the issuer, just 64 companies, roughly 13% of the index, currently qualify, highlighting how rare sustained repurchase discipline remains.

Key Features Of BUYB ETF

Tracks the S&P 500 Buyback Aristocrats Index

Invests only in companies with 10 consecutive years of share reductions

Focuses on long-term buyback consistency rather than short-term activity

Holdings span sectors including industrials, financials, and consumer discretionary

Designed to target companies with disciplined capital allocation and shareholder-return strategies

ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir said companies that consistently buy back shares often demonstrate "disciplined capital management, strong fundamentals, and a shareholder-focused approach." Unlike many existing buyback ETFs that focus on recent or high-volume repurchase activity, BUYB emphasizes persistence and long-term capital return strategies.

The launch also expands the growing "Aristocrats" ETF category, best known for dividend-focused strategies. S&P Dow Jones Indices Chief Product Officer Cameron Drinkwater described the benchmark as "a new generation of buyback strategies" centered on durable shareholder return policies.

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