The ETF seeks exposure to firms connected to AI semiconductors, rechargeable batteries, robotics, defense, shipbuilding, power infrastructure, and nuclear energy — sectors increasingly viewed as critical to global supply-chain resilience and industrial policy trends.

Key Features of KMCA ETF

The launch comes as investors continue to look beyond traditional U.S. tech exposure and toward international manufacturing leaders benefiting from the AI boom, defense spending growth, and energy-transition investments. South Korea has emerged as a major player in several of these areas, particularly semiconductors and battery manufacturing, while geopolitical tensions and U.S.-China competition have accelerated demand for diversified supply chains.

These have pushed the country’s stock market to fresh highs. The KOSPI Index rose 31% in April, which was the second-best monthly gain since the January 1998 IMF bailout.

Hanwha Asset Management said Korea's manufacturing capabilities position the country as a strategic partner within U.S.-allied industrial networks. "As global investors increasingly focus on industrial resilience, supply chain security, and long-term competitiveness, Korea offers highly advanced manufacturing capabilities that align closely with these priorities," said Young Jin Choi, CMO of Hanwha Asset Management.

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