Aptus Capital Advisors has launched a quarterly series of buffered ETFs aimed at investors seeking downside protection and tax-efficient exposure at a lower price point than many competing defined outcome funds.
The firm said the products were developed in response to advisor demand for more affordable defined outcome strategies with deeper downside protection.
Key Features Of The New Buffered ETF Suite
- Quarterly buffered ETF structure designed to provide defined downside protection
- 30% downside buffer aimed at limiting losses during market drawdowns
- 0.25% expense ratio, lower than many competing buffered ETF products
- Tax-efficient ETF wrapper intended for long-term portfolio construction
- Expands Aptus' options-based ETF lineup amid rising investor demand for risk-managed strategies.
JD Gardner, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Aptus, said that the company’s cautious stance toward traditional bonds influenced the launch, with the firm positioning the buffered ETFs as an alternative tool for investors seeking tax-efficient risk management.
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